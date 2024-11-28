Paris: Tinubu calls for more investment in Nigeria’s critical sectors

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, affirmed Nigeria’s strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as food security, energy, solid minerals, education, and defense.

The president stated this during a high-profile meeting with Emmanuel Macron, French president, at the prestigious Palais des L’Élysée on Thursday.

The president, while fielding questions from Journalists at a media parley, highlighted the vast, yet largely untapped potential within Nigeria’s agricultural sector and beckoned international investors to capitalise on the nation’s welcoming investment climate.

The President acknowledged that French- Nigeria Business Forum is doing a lot already, but added that both nations need to do more on food security.

“We cannot help but invest in another’s country.”

He emphasised Nigeria’s flourishing financial sector as a facilitator for foreign investment, particularly from French enterprises, as part of the drive to bolster food security.

“Nigeria’s financial sector is evolving and flourishing. We are also creating grounds for investment in Nigeria’s economy for French nationals, especially in the area of food security.

“It is our responsibility to put together a food security programme for the private sector to come and invest in the country.

“We are working on stability and we are getting closer and closer, but we can do better and better,” the President stated.

President Tinubu said Nigeria’s economy was being repositioned for more Foreign Direct Investment that will directly impact the livelihood of the citizens.

“I can assure you that Nigeria is open for business and close to this, we have a vibrant youth population that is educated, and ready to be trained in various areas of entrepreneurship and development,” he said.

The President implored the French government to extend to Nigeria trainings that will develop the youthful population.

“Furthermore, we should de-risk the opportunities in the solid minerals. We have the potentials and we have agreed on a deeper and deeper relationship,” the president added.

President Tinubu noted that Nigeria, like most African nations, had been preoccupied with tackling issues of food security.

“A starved nation will not care about weather or environment, and in the 21st Century no child should go to bed hungry,” he told the French President, and his

delegation.

“If an African child is given a glass of milk in a class, there will be no problem in getting him to return and stay in school to learn. The more educated the children are, the better it is for us,” President Tinubu said.

On security, the president noted that there was a need for collective responsibility to fight terrorism.

“Nigeria is a partner in progress. We are ready to partner with France so that we can have security operations that will stop the challenge of migration,” he noted.

Speaking on opportunities, the President stated that the blue economy in Nigeria also provides a huge opportunity for investment, with unexplored potentials in fishery.

“In Lagos, we have tamed the Atlantic ocean. For us, fishery is an important aspect of investment.

“We want to assure the French investment community that Nigeria is open for business. It shall be easy in, and easy out,” the President noted.

On his part, President Macron acknowledged President Tinubu’s state visit as a milestone heralding deeper bilateral relationships, particularly emphasizing collaborative growth in creative industries and youth-focused initiatives.

The French President noted that the global humanitarian challenges could only be solved with governments working together.

“We have confidence that you, Mr President will reinforce our relationship with Nigeria, and it will cover the West Coast region, with ECOWAS playing the leading role.

“I will seek your leadership to work as partners of progress. You are the great leader of the great country in Africa.

“We appreciate your visionary leadership and energy in transforming the economy of your country. We will work together for collective, global success,” he said.

President Macron had earlier assured that he would encourage more investments in the solid minerals sector, with the signing of an agreement, during a political meeting where the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, made a presentation on the potentials

Earlier, President Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu were welcomed with full honours at Hotel Les Invalides and Palais De l’Élysée by President Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

