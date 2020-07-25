Pantami, others to attend Re-ignite Public Affairs National Dialogue Series Webinar

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami will be headlining the 2nd edition of Re-ignite Public Affairs National Dialogue Series in partnership with BusinessDay Media as a Keynote Speaker on Tuesday, 28th July 2020 at 2:00pm, themed “Rebooting Nigeria’s Economy: The Way Forward”.

The second edition of 7-part virtual event is aimed at having a robust conversation about Nigeria’s economy. As the nation marches towards her 60th independence anniversary, there is the need to review her progress in key sectors that have the extreme potential to catalyse national development especially in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebooting Nigeria into a 21st-century knowledge economy is a major undertaking that requires all hands on deck. Digital technologies are transforming every aspect of modern life and Nigeria needs to take advantage of these developments in order to become a leading player in the global digital economy by facilitating the diversification of the economy and the attainment of key national objectives of improving security, reducing corruption and expanding the economy.

The recent re-designation of the Ministry of Communications to the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy is in line with global trends and indicative of a new vision by President Buhari to reposition Nigeria for the gains of the digital economy.

The webinar will be moderated by Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Managing Partner, GrandCentral, while other eminent professionals as panelists will share knowledge and insights on this very important topic.

