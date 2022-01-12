Pantami, Aregbesola ready to commission Digital Nigeria Project in Osun

Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, with Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, are set to commission a Digital Nigeria Centre (DNC) project in Osun state on 14 January 2022.

The DNC is a project of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), an arm of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), established under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 with the overarching objective to carry out the Commission’s statutory mandate of expanding the frontiers of universal access and universal service by ensuring service provision to un-served and under-served areas of the Nigerian economy.

A statement released by the NCC noted that the project is to give a concrete expression to the underlying principles and fundamental philosophy of the emergent digital culture in Nigeria, particularly Item No.2 of the eight pillars of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030.

According to the statement, the DNC known as School Knowledge Centre (SNC), targets students and youths for skill acquisition in order to increase Information and Communication Technology (ICT) literacy among school teachers and students, provide a platform for accessing online educational resources, equipping students with ICT skill by facilitating ICT adoption in teaching and increase pass rate in mathematics, English language, and other science subjects.

As contained in the statement, the project located at the Ijesa Muslim Grammar School, Ilesa is the first to be commissioned in Osun state since the modification of the project as DNC.

However, the DNC is made of four components which include 40 desktop computers with embedded operating systems, a server, printer, a remote-controlled projector, a high-resolution scanner, and e-learning software. Other components are the power structure which consists of an inverter that comes with its charger, solar panels, batteries, and automatic changeover.

There is also a Connectivity component, made up of routers, switches, and firewall for network protection, modem, fiber radio or VSAT, and bandwidth for internet connectivity with also a non-ICT component constitutive of the furniture, cabinet, cooling systems, and allied appliances.

Meanwhile, the statement noted that Adegborayega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State is also expected at the event as the Special guest of honour.