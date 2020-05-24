Panic in Bonny as mystery deaths lead to inquiry

Over 10 deaths of prominent persons have been reported in Bonny island in Rivers State, provoking panic and fears. Fingers point to COVID-1, but malaria and typhoid have been put up as causes of death.

Residents sending distress alerts said the deaths have occurred with two days and could no longer be trusted to be caused by the popular malaria and typhoid. Wild speculations have left the malaria/typhoid zone to gas leaks in the city or the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The authorities said they have mounted investigations into the cause of deaths and want the citizens to remain calm and cautious.

Most of the deaths were said to have taken place at some of the best hospitals on the island but the patients could not be saved from malaria and typhoid. Most residents have continued to mourn their lost ones some of who are lawyers and politicians.

The Rivers State government has not reacted to the situation but the local council authorities have tried to calm the residents down.

Williams Ogbah Agwu, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Bonny local council chairman, David Rogers Irimagha, said: “This is to inform the indigenes and residents of Bonny Local Government that the public concerns and expression of discomfort over the sudden prevalence of malaria and typhoid, loss of taste and smells etc, on the Island is one that has called on the government’s urgent attention.

“As a responsible government we use this medium to inform the citizens that government is thoroughly investigating the issue as well as other related concerns and in due time it will relate same to the public.

“However, it is advisable to observe all safety and hygienic measures at this period, and be rest assured that government is on top of the matter and will provide a positive solution to this effect.”