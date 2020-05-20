Panic as Rivers Govt says it has uncovered plot to procure ‘State of Emergency’ by instability

The Rivers State government says it has uncovered plans to procure a ‘State of Emergency’ through instability.

A late statement issued by the Commissioner of Information & Communications, Paulinus Msirim, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, said some citizens of the state who reside in Abuja were plotting to cause a breakdown of law and order in order to declare a ‘State of Emergency’. The statement said the citizens had been trying on this scheme since 2015.

The statement went on: “They did everything within their powers to ensure that the 2019 Governorship Election results were not announced but also failed.

“As the build-up for the 2023 elections and jostle for presidential and vice-presidential tickets are gathering momentum, they want to use COVID-19 to create crisis as if the State is at war with the Federal Government.

“They have decided to create unnecessary tension as if indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme and Port Harcourt are fighting with Northerners not to carry out their legitimate businesses.

“People forget history quickly. Since 2015, there have been farmers/herdsmen clashes in Nasarrawa, Plateau, Taraba, Ebonyi, Cross River, Kaduna, Yobe and Bornu States.

“Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, States like Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Kaduna have been intercepting lorries carrying human beings instead of foodstuffs. This is the same thing that the Rivers State Government is doing to protect the State from COVID-19.

“Bandits have been killing innocent people in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states and indigenes of these states no matter their political differences are working together to protect their states. But here in Rivers State, instead of supporting our efforts, these Abuja politicians are busy looking for a ‘State of Emergency’ because they want to acquire power.

“We are alarmed at these hideous plots against our State. Rivers State has never fought a war with strangers or neighbours. Our fight against COVID-19 is to protect the lives of everyone living and doing business in the state. We are aware that some shameless politicians are playing politics with COVID-19.

“No wonder one of the respected chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had to expose their plan to use COVID-19 to launch into the politics of the State. This is what we see in the lives of ungodly, dangerous, and power-hungry people who claim to love the State.

“After their clandestine meetings they have voted huge sums of money to entice and recruit gullible persons to carry out their plan.”

The state government however appealed to all patriotic Rivers State indigenes to be on alert to resist what the government called the devilish plans of the unpatriotic elements who allegedly connive with enemies of the state to cause confusion. “As a State, we have always defeated these sadists, and with God on our side, we shall overcome them.”