The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on President Bola Tinubu to restrain Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), over his “inflammatory” remarks against the group amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State.

PANDEF leaders expressed concerns that Wike’s refusal to engage in peace talks is stalling efforts to resolve the rift between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the state house of assembly.

Back story

On Tuesday, PANDEF leaders met with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to discuss the Rivers crisis.

During the meeting, Tinubu urged the Niger Delta leaders to advise Fubara on the need to comply with the Supreme Court rulings regarding the dispute.

The state has been embroiled in a prolonged political crisis following the power struggle between Fubara and Wike, which has led to the polarisation of the state legislature.

Speaking during a media chat on Wednesday, Wike dismissed PANDEF’s intervention, saying he heard the group met with the president but described it as “the worst organisation anybody can rely on.”

The minister accused some PANDEF leaders of previously criticising Tinubu for intervening in the crisis through the December 2023 peace pact.

PANDEF to Tinubu: ‘Ask Wike to retract inflammatory statements’

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Victor Attah, former governor of Akwa Ibom and chairman of PANDEF’s reconciliation committee, said Tinubu did not give the impression that he was meeting with “the worst organisation anybody can rely on.”

Attah suggested that Wike’s comments explain why he has refused to meet with the committee to discuss the Rivers crisis.

“We made it clear to Mr. President that there was a need for him to impress upon the key personalities involved, one of whom is his cabinet minister, the necessity of prioritizing peace,” Attah said.

“We were firm in our resolve that an amicable resolution must be secured. Such a resolution can only be achieved through negotiation, hence our setting up of the peace and reconciliation committee.

“We brought to the attention of Mr. President the difficulties we were experiencing in trying to secure the cooperation of his cabinet minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, since all our attempts in the past to meet with the Hon. Minister had been rebuffed.”

Also speaking, Godknows Igali, PANDEF’s national chairman, described Wike’s remarks as “unacceptable, unwarranted, and deeply inappropriate.”

Igali said that while Fubara has demonstrated a willingness to engage with the forum, Wike has consistently refused dialogue.

The PANDEF chairman urged Tinubu to prevail upon Wike to retract his “inflammatory statements” and show respect to the Niger Delta leaders and traditional rulers.

“In his remarks, the honourable minister characterized PANDEF as ‘the worst organization ever’ and accused its members of visiting the Presidential Villa merely to solicit financial favors,” Igali said.

“These statements are not only false but also unbecoming of a public official of his stature.

“It is, therefore, highly regrettable and unacceptable that a serving minister in the federal government would exhibit such brazen disrespect towards individuals of this standing.

“This attitude perhaps explains his continued refusal to engage with the peace and reconciliation committee, which PANDEF constituted as far back as October 2024, despite repeated attempts to reach him.

“PANDEF hereby calls upon Mr. President, as the father of the nation, to prevail upon the honourable minister to retract his inflammatory statements and extend due respect to these eminent Nigerians and traditional rulers who were, after all, esteemed guests of the Commander-in-Chief.

“It is apt to remind that the minister does not own the Niger Delta, and his errant conduct should not be condoned.”

