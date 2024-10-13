Pan-African dialogue focuses on girls’ empowerment in media

As part of efforts to commemorate this year’s International Girl Child Day, media opportunities have been highlighted as part of the focus for young people in building careers.

Good Governance Africa, a research and advocacy non-profit organisation focused on improving governance across Africa, celebrated this year’s day on Friday with media experts and young girls from South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia. They discussed challenges and opportunities facing girls and young women across the continent, with the theme of exploring career opportunities in the media sector.

On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 the International Day of the Girl Child, recognising girls’ rights and the unique challenges they face around the world.

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses on the need to address the challenges girls face and promote their empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights.

A panel of experts, including Dr. Allegro Dinkwanyane (Orgella Group), Sally Sithole (CNBC), and Dineo Sithole (Urban Brew Studio), shared valuable insights into the journalism, radio, and television industries. They encouraged aspiring professionals to pursue their passions.

In her keynote address, Precious Maputle, a 2023 M&G Power of Women award winner, who shared her journey into the media sector, encouraged young female children and women to pursue their aspirations and dare to dream.

On her part, Osayuwamen Saleh, a media entrepreneur, advised girl children to create ideas of what they want for themselves and not what society wants for them.

“One of the biggest things to help you is strong emotional stability. The things that control you are embedded in you. You must be intentional as a girl and not settle for less. You can not take your life with levity. Women are visionaries and should dream big,” she said.

Kingsley-James, a therapist, emphasised the need for mental balance to carry out opportunities received, adding that distractions are quick to come but “as children, we’re faced with ups and downs. The praise you give yourself is the purest of all praises. There has to be novelty with women.”

Oladiran Bello, the executive director of the advocacy group in Nigeria, said the event was part of supporting the girl child in assuming the role of nation builders and achieving their dreams.

He added that subsequently, “we will be doing this kind of engagement as a marathon and we will continue to engage the young girls as they navigate life and seek to achieve their aspirations.”

Share