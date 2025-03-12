In Rivers State of today, no public officer of institution is shielded from partisanship or from the camp wars raging menacingly. Most monarchs have been attracted to or railroaded into either of the two fiercely opposed camps fighting to either dethrone or defend Gov Sim Fubara.

The monarchs are not acting on bloodlines or ethnic lines but on interest. That could be why those that have space in their hearts to support Gov Fubara seem to be highly appreciated. Thus, the monarch that found favour in the governor has found his palace rebuilt to world class levels.

Gov Fubara undertook the construction and inauguration of the palace of Nyeweali Akpor Kingdom and its magnificent residential quarters for the king. He is the Eze of Akpor, Levi Amos Oriebe. Akpor is a section of the Obio/Akpor LGA where the FCT Minister comes from and forms his base. The king has found favour with the governor and the governor has made a huge donation of a modern palace, the type found in the Arab region. The governor built and furnished it. On Monday, March 10, 2025, the palace was unveiled to an awed populace.

Commenting on the project, Gov Fubara considered it historic to have delivered a befitting palace for the Akpor Kingdom, being the first in over 200 years of its existence.

Gov Fubara explained that it was 10 months ago, during the flag-off of reconstruction work on the Okania-Ogbogoro Road project that he promised, in response to a request by the people, to build the palace, which has been achieved six months after it was awarded for construction.

The Governor said: “I was really touched to the point that I had a few drops of tears when the royal father was speaking, and he said, ‘for over 200 years that the Akpor Kingdom has existed, it functioned without a palace’.

“But, God doesn’t make mistakes. Maybe, He left it for our administration to fulfill so that we will be part of history forever and ever in Akpor Kingdom.”

Gov Fubara said further: “We did not just build the palace, but we also provided a personal residence for the Nyeweali, knowing fully well that the palace belongs to everyone, but at the end of his tenure or when call of nature comes, his family definitely, will not be here.

“So, after living in a fine beautiful place, what happens to the family? We have to provide a place for him. I want you to note that we did not end this project by building just the palace, but we went further to provide the Eze his own personal residence, so that when he leaves, he can enjoy the comfort that he is already enjoying here at this moment.”

Some had bantered in the social media that the governor was going to commission a two-bedroom house for the king. When people got there, they saw something mighty.

Providing the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Special Projects, Rowland Obed-Whyte, revealed the exact size of the building complex far from a two-bedroom bungalow. “The palace complex is on a land space of 9,000 square meters, with an electric perimeter fencing. The palace is a duplex building with two wings; right-wing having guest room for the king, a 120-person sitting capacity multipurpose hall, a 50-person sitting capacity conference hall, offices and public conveniences.

“The left-wing has the royal ranch, bar, dinning, kitchen, and laundry. Behind the palace is a royal garden, traditional meeting place (Obiri), royal car park, visitors’ lodge, water tank, and water fountain.”

Performing the inauguaration, Eze Oha Apara (IV), Paramount Ruler of Apara Kingdom, Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, recalled that a few months ago, he benefitted from the administration of Governor Fubara, a magnificent palace built for the Apara Kingdom.

Eze Worlu-Wodo, who is also the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, who also hails from FCT Minister’s domain, admitted that Gov Fubara understands that traditional rulers are closest leaders to the people. “”Traditional rulers play vital roles in maintaining peace and orderliness in the communities.

“My friend and colleague from Calabar once said that respect for traditional rulers and elders shows good upbringing. Our Governor has good upbringing. He said he was glad to be present to witness another big job by the governor.

The Royal Father said: “God is in charge of this State, so, the machinations of the evil ones will not succeed in this State.”

