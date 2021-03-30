Paga, Paymentwall partnership promises wider range of instant EFTs to Nigerians

To bring innovative solutions for instant electronic funds transfer to consumers, Paga has recently concluded an integration and strategic partnership with Paymentwall – a leading global payments platform – to leverage Paymentwall’s coverage to Nigerians.

This partnership is in line with Paga’s goal of making life possible by providing Nigeria’s growing online shopping industry the ability to make online payments all over the world and creating access to over 200,000 merchants on the Paymentwall platform, including SEGA, Bandai Namco, Shopify, Kakao Games, Kigo, Wargaming, Tencent, and Gameforge.

Paymentwall,; allowing 5 billion people to make payments using credit cards and 150 local payment options all over the world – through this partnership is working to create a solution that provides a global payment coverage, with fraud and risk management, 24/7 international customer and merchant support, advanced delivery confirmation and risk management APIs, Sales and Pricing Optimization and UX/UX Customization.

Speaking on this new partnership, Tayo Oviosu, Founder and Group CEO, Paga commented; “We are excited to partner with Paymentwall, as they are constantly building world-class solutions for consumers and businesses. Our goals are well aligned.

As we scale our wallet across emerging markets such as Nigeria, Mexico, and Ethiopia, partnering with Paymentwall to give both consumers and businesses, who have been underserved, access to their well-established network made sense to us. Furthermore, it was clear to us in all our engagements the alignment of our goals towards solving the issues of payments and as such making life possible using new and innovative approaches. We are pleased to have signed a long-term relationship with Paymentwall.”

Through a single API integration with Paymentwall, merchants in Nigeria will now be able to process payments at the flick of a switch.