PAC Securities webinar shines light on building sustainable wealth with capital market investment

One of the major players in the nation’s capital market, PAC Securities Limited, a member of the PanAfrican Capital Holdings group, held a webinar to discuss ‘Building Sustainable Wealth with Capital Market Investment.’

The capital market provides an array of opportunities for anyone to achieve financial independence and build sustainable wealth. The objective of the event was to unveil these opportunities and the strategies anyone can adopt in the journey to financial freedom, as well as demystify the bottlenecks in our environment that could impede one’s progress on this journey.

Welcoming participants to the event during the opening remark, Charles Okonkwo, managing director, PAC Securities Limited said: With our robust and well-diversiﬁed portfolio base, we help our clients leverage on opportunities in both equities and ﬁxed income market to build sustainable wealth.

A dealing member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and one of the successful brokerage ﬁrms in Nigeria, having participated in many high-proﬁle transactions in the industry, PAC Securities oﬀer brokerage/ﬁnancial services to a broad spectrum of clients including Institutional Investors, Multinationals, Public Sectors, High net-worth individuals and Retail Investors.

Our services are planned for organizations and individuals who wish to invest in the Nigerian Capital Market as well as some selected African Capital Markets. We hope members of the audience and society at large can leverage the capital market to build sustainable wealth for themselves.”

The event, that was held virtually via Zoom, was headlined by seasoned capital market experts including AtandaIsiaka, Managing Director, DLM (Dunn Loren Merrifield) Securities Limited; Charles Okonkwo, Managing Director, PAC Securities Limited; Babatunde Oyekunle, deputy managing director, PAC Capital Limited and Oluwaseun Olaoye, Deputy Head, PAC Holdings Research & Business Development.

In attendance were institutional investors, corporate clients, retail investors amongst other industry players.

PAC Securities in the past years have remained strongly committed to market innovation driven by technology with solutions such as the PAC TradeBook. With the PAC TradeBook, clients have greater access to their investments.

The firm has remained a leading player in Nigeria’s competitive investment market with a solid reputation as a highly professional and client-centric firm, fostering long-term relationships with all our stakeholders whilst ensuring customers’ objective is foremost.