P+ Measurement Services shines at LaPRIGA

P+ Measurement Services, Nigeria’s leading Independent Public Relations measurement and evaluation agency, has through its quality services to clients in diverse sectors attained numerous feats comprising the ‘Best in the use of Research and Measurement’ award at this year’s Lagos State PR Industry Gala and Award (LaPRIGA), the ‘Best PR Measurement Company of the Year and the ‘Best Media Monitoring and Intelligence Company’ awards at the 2022 Brandcom and Nigeria Media Nite-out award ceremonies held respectively in Lagos.

With the latest award at the LaPRIGA (an NIPR Oscar) event held on 2 December 2022, P+ earned the reputation as the foremost company in its industry, outwitting others with cutting-edge services that are advantageous to clients’ successes.

It was also on that premise that the company with its ground-breaking approach to PR Measurement and Evaluation clinched other laurels, at this year’s Nigeria Media Nite-out and Brandcom awards held in October and November respectively.

The Brandcom event was organised by Brand Communicator, a foremost brands and marketing magazine, which recognises brands and top personnel that have excelled in their industry, while the other is an annual award that celebrates winners in various categories of the media.

Given that, the leading-edge agency has in the past seven years engendered the needed growth for its clients, having worked with over 68 brands and 17 Public Relations agencies in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, which is known as the business destination for foreign investors.

Commenting on the honours, the Chief Insights Officer, Philip Odiakose, said P+ is well committed to boosting its clients’ productivity through its various offerings with up-to-the-minute expertise and value-driven business model that surpasses others in the sector it operates.

He stated that the company’s quest for excellence also spurred other achievements like the ‘Most Resourceful and Innovative Media Monitoring & Intelligence’ agency award, and the ‘Prestige Excellence’ award, both in 2022. Others are the ‘Leader in PR Measurement, Nigeria’ and the ‘PR Industry Influencer, Nigeria’ earned in 2021 by Odiakose.

According to him, P+ measurement and evaluation report is customised to suit brands’ valid metrics and are based on the AMEC Standard in accordance with the Barcelona Principle 3.0, for the provisioning of media monitoring, measurement, evaluation, and performance audit services for clients in the Banking, Telecom, Insurance, Airlines, Tourism, Government, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Pensions, Health Management Organisations (HMOs), Tobacco, Lifestyle and other sectors.