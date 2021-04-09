Ozigbo, Ilevbare to lead talks at maiden ‘doing business in Nigeria’ conference

Transcorp Group’s immediate past president and group chief executive officer (CEO), Valentine Ozigbo, and the human resource director, P&G Australia and New Zealand, Mofoluwaso Ilevbare, will lead keynote talks at the Doing Business in Nigeria Conference (DBNC) scheduled for April 17, 2021.

The maiden conference is convened by Maurice Xandra Solutions, a HR consulting firm that specializes in providing HR advisory services, team building, recruitment including executive search and soft skill training.

It will explore the theme ‘Reshaping the Business Environment’, focusing on how economic threats can be transformed into business success and the role of talents in driving business sustainability.

The discourse will also look to showcase the will of businesses, the opportunities in the Nigerian market in a bid to attract investors, enlighten potential entrepreneurs and foster collaboration.

The conference is a business initiative established to create a platform where business professionals can share their experiences in addition to addressing some of the gaps and challenges peculiar to a developing nation like Nigeria.

Read Also: Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Organisers hold World Press Conference

“With the global influence of Nigeria, its population size and people resources, there is the need for interstate and global partnerships,” the organisers said.

Teddy Ngu, executive director of GB Foods, Africa, Marilyn Maduka, people director for West Africa, Ab Inbev, Lanre Da-Silva Ajayi, managing director of Lanre Da-Silva, and Eyong Ebai, zone general manager, GE Healthcare Europe, Middle East & Africa, will be among the panel discussants.

Others are Amaka Nsofor, executive director, debt market, Standard Chartered, Ifeoluwa Orioke, chief commercial officer, Flutterwave, Yemi Faseun, HR head, Globacom, and Lara Yeku, HR head, food division, Flour Mills.

The event is sponsored by Flutterwave, a global Fintech company, GB Foods, Africa makers of Gino, Jago, Bama, Jumbo and other household items, with BusinessDay, Nairametrics and the Workbooth Magazine as media partners.

Business leaders, senior executives, investors, and potential entrepreneurs are expected at the event.