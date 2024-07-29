Oyo woos investors in US, highlights state’s economic potentials

The Oyo State Government has reached out to some sons and daughters in North America to key into the various investment opportunities in the State by taking advantage of the landmark developmental projects across the State under Governor Seyi Makinde’s Administration.

Dotun Oyelade, the Commissioner for information, expressed this while delivering a keynote address on the occasion of Ogbomoso Sons and Daughters North America Convention, held in Atlanta Georgia, USA, recently.

Oyelade said the Seyi Makinde’s Administration had continued to lay lasting infrastructural legacies across all the geopolitical zones of Oyo State which had made the State an haven for many private investors.

He stated that from Agribusiness to over 200km good inter-zonal and intra-zonal road network, laudable investment in effective security structure, ongoing upgrade of the Ladoke Akintola International passenger and cargo airport, formerly known as Ibadan airport, among other projects, would be beneficial to potential diaspora investors, saying that Ogbomoso sons and daughters should play their part in the development of their home State.

He said, “The Seyi Makinde administration is investing a lot in the Agricultural sector and one of its areas of concentration is in the provision of road Infrastructure to link all the economic zones in the State.

“Lack of good roads to connect to agricultural areas had been the bane of taking full advantage of our God-endowed farmlands. In this regard the state government has strategic roads linking all Agribusiness zones in the State. We have the 65km Ibadan/Iseyin road completed for the Ijaye Agribusiness Industrial Estate.

“We have the 38km Oyo, Fasola/Iseyin road for Fasola Industrial Estate. Also the Ogbomoso-Fapote-Iseyin road linking the LAUTECH School of Agriculture, Iseyin.

“We have the ongoing 48km Ido-Eruwa road and the Apete-Awotan-Akufo road targeting the Akufo Farmers market. The Ladoke Akintola International airport will serve also as a cargo airport for farmers produce.

“And Investors are guaranteed an improved Western Nigeria Security Network otherwise called Amotekun which has the largest number of personnel and facilities in the South West.

“The Fasola industrial estate is completely fenced with drone surveillance, tarred roads, tennis court, housing facilities for investors, crèche for children and accessibility to raw materials through good roads in agrarian communities.

“I boldly invite my Kinsmen to take advantage of this facilities which are mainly for anything processing in agriculture including Shea butter, cashew and mango from Ogbomoso area, cassava processing to confectionaries and ethanol and establishment of vegetative and generative seed system.”