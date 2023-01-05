Oyo warns against late filing of annual tax returns

Remi Feyisipo, Ibadan

The Oyo State government has urged corporate organisations, business owners and employers of labour in the state to file in their tax returns for the year 2022, latest by January 31 to avoid penalties.

Olufemi Awakan, chairman, Oyo State Internal Revenue Service, who stated this, said the annual tax returns was a process of accounting for all the taxes a company has paid in the previous year and was compulsory for all taxpayers to file in theirs as required by the law.

“All taxpayers, either high net worth individuals, business owners, employers of labour, NGOs, public or private organisations in the state are expected to file their returns on PAYE and other forms of returns like direct assessment on their accounts to the board of internal revenue latest January 31, this year.

Awakan, who featured on a radio programme on Wednesday in Ibadan, said the yearly returns was a law guided by sections 41 & 81 of the Personal Income Tax Act, 2004, and applicable across the country.

“Individuals and corporate organisations can walk into any office at the board of internal revenue to get the format for the filing or do so online via selfservice.oyostatebir.com, while tax payment, dues and other charges can also be done online via payment.oyostatebir.com,” he pointed.