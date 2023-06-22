Oyo to unveil new salary structure in few weeks

Oyo State government on Wednesday asked residents and other stakeholders to disregard a fake new salary structure currently circulating on the social media, as authentic structure would be unveiled in few weeks’ time.

According to Olanrewaju Sulaimon, the chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, it has come to the knowledge of the government that a fake new salary structure is being circulated on the social media, although the government is working on reviewing the current salary structure, the committee set up for that purpose has yet to turn in its report.

“Therefore, the salary structure being circulated could not have emanated from the state government. It should thus be disregarded in its entirety.

Recall that sequel to the removal of fuel subsidy, the state government set up a committee comprising leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as well as some government officials to come up with a new salary structure that would reflect the new realities in the country. The committee was given eight weeks to report back to the state government.

“As a way of cushioning the effect of subsidy removal on Oyo State residents, the governor, Seyi Makinde, directed the deployment of more Omituntun buses to ease the transportation worries of the citizens.

The CPS also stated that the governor directed that there should be no increase in the fares paid on these buses, while school children and senior citizens are to pay half-price.

Olanrewaju, however, said the state government is still considering further ways of easing the burdens.