Oyo to distribute appointment letters to 5,600 new teachers from Monday

…Pays N2.5 bn counterpart fund for UBEC/SUBEB projects

The Oyo State Government has said that the distribution of appointment letters to 5,600 newly recruited basic school teachers in the state will begin on Monday, January 6, 2025.

The distribution exercise will take place at Universal Basic Education Authority across all local government areas in the state.

Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, stated this on Friday during a meeting with Education Secretaries in Ibadan.

Adeniran charged the new teachers to be innovative and embrace modern techniques and approach in imparting knowledge.

Adeniran, who restated the Board’s zero tolerance for examination malpractices, said that the new teachers’ appointments take effect from January 1, 2025.

He noted that about 12 local governments are overbloated with teachers, while some are understaffed, saying a redistribution will be done to ensure equity and justice.

Adeniran urged the newly recruited teachers to display patriotism, commitment, high level of integrity, and professional diligence to their duties.

“As young teachers, you are expected to be creative, adaptive, talented, and progressive. We urge you to be innovative , I urge you to be the teacher for this age and the game-changing teacher for the future,” he said.

“You will be expected to be part of our dream to revolutionised the basic education sub-sector,” the chairman added.

Speaking further, he said, “This is yet another testimony in our quest to reposition basic education in Oyo State, in line with Governor Seyi Makinde’s campaign promises to our people, especially in the rural areas, many of which, have shortage of teachers as a result of retirements and other issues.

“The first batch of 5,600 newly recruited teachers out of 7,000 who were successful after the rigorous recruitment processes will receive their letters from Monday.”

Adeniran added that teachers under the category of People With Disabilities, and applicants for the position of caregivers are to visit the Board headquarters at Agodi for collection of their appointment letters.

Adeniran also disclosed that the Seyi Makinde government has paid N2.5 billion as counterpart fund for the 2022 &2023 UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects, to enable basic schools and junior secondary schools to continue enjoying unhindered infrastructural development.

IGP promeses better security in 2025, commends Enugu State’s efforts at fighting crime

By Regis Anukwuoji, Enugu

Kayode Egbetokun Inspection General of Nigerian Police has promised Nigerians a secured environment in 2025, as well as commended Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu State, for his efforts at ensuring security of lives and property as well as the overall development of the state.

He gave the commendation during a working visit at the Government House, Enugu, ahead of the President Bola Tinubu’s one-day state visit to the state.

The president will on his one-day visit, commission some projects executed by the governor, which include; ultramodern Command and Control Centre, 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-embedded cameras for the Distress Response Squad and a special police unit set up by the administration in collaboration with the Nigeria Police.

“I want to start by expressing our profound appreciation to the governor of Enugu State for the support that you have given to Nigeria Police Force in our quest to provide and ensure peace and security in Enugu State. Your commitment to our shared goal for a safer Nigeria is truly commendable.

“You are doing great things in Enugu State. The report I have been getting in Enugu has been truly good. I am very happy and glad to hear the force of work you are doing in the state to ensure that the people of Enugu State enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“I congratulate you on your giant strides in the area of security and in other areas. I am pleased to note that the collaboration between the Nigeria Police and Enugu State Government has continued to yield excellent results; and we are determined to build on this success.

“In this year 2025, I want to let you know that we are committed to pursuing our policing vision more vigorously. We will prioritise community engagement. We will prioritise professionalism and emphasis ethical conduct of our officers.

“I am very confident that with your support we are going to overcome all the challenges that we are facing presently and ensure that Nigeria becomes safer for all of us,” he said.

Governor Mbah thanked the IGP for the strong support given to his administration to fight crime and secure lives and property.

“We cannot thank you enough for the interest you have shown and continued to show in the security matters of Enugu State. You may not have been here before now, but from the outset, we have felt your presence here because you have provided us with all the support, both material and human, that we need to fight the challenges of insecurity to a standstill.

“We had a meeting on how to address the security challenges in Enugu and without sparing any time, you provided us with all the support to ensure we have special forces here. You provided us with the equipment.

“This is very important to us because the plan we have to grow our economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion could only happen with security in place. Businesses can deal with financial risk and commercial risk, but cannot deal with security risks; which is why we thought that for that growth to materialise, we will provide security. So, you have been a very strong pillar of support to the government,” he stated.

