Oyo to build airstrips for security as Makinde launches 480 Amotekun rangers

Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has inaugurated 480 Amotekun Forest Rangers, promising that his government will continue to give priority attention to the security of residents of the state.

Plans by the government are however underway to establish airstrips in Igbeti and Otu towns respectively as well as provide aircraft security gadgets to support and enhance security surveillance activities in the state.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of the 480 Amotekun Corps Forest Rangers, held at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iseyin, Oyo State Makinde declared that he would approve hardship allowance for all Amotekun corps, reiterating the commitment of his government towards supporting all security outfits in the state and prioritising the welfare of workers.

“Since assuming office in 2019, we have continued to invest heavily to secure Oyo State by supporting our security agencies to carry out their duties efficiently and effectively.

“We knew that more needed to be done to secure more lives and property. You will agree with me that one of the biggest achievements in security was the creation and operationalisation of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun by governors of the South-West states.

“Even though Oyo Amotekun only commenced operation in November 2020, we cannot imagine Oyo State without them. This is how important they have become to our security architecture over the years.

“We recognised that there was more to be done to address kidnapping, banditry and other illegal activities in our forests and this is what led to the initiative to establish Forest Rangers as a sub-unit of Amotekun in 25 local government areas, with about 480 recruits out of the 561 passing out today.

“These rangers are to work within the forests in their local government areas alongside other stakeholders and other community groups. Their task is to secure our farmers and other people engaged in commercial activities. They are also to preserve our natural resources in our forests in the forest to prevent illegal activities.

“These additional Oyo Amotekun recruits passing out today will increase the number of Amotekun to 2,500 corps members.

“Let me once again restate our commitment to providing all that is required to ensure that Oyo Amotekun can deliver on their mandate. We will continue to provide the equipment needed and monthly operational grants to ensure smooth operations.

“We took out Group Life Insurance for the existing 2,000 operatives and I want to say that we will ensure that the recruits, who are passing out today, are also brought immediately under the Group Life Insurance.

“We will ensure that your new assignments are not hardship postings by supporting you with all that you need to succeed. We also expect that you will remain dedicated to your duties and ensure that you follow all the laid down guidelines and procedures which you received during your training.

“The Commandant asked for Hardship Allowance for the forest rangers. We are not only going to provide the allowance for the forest rangers but also provide it for all Amotekun Corps. So, bring the proposal to me. It is approved as requested.

“We will employ more Amotekun Corps. We will set up an arm of Amotekun that will use aircraft for surveillance activities, drones. We will set up two airstrips; one will be in Igbeti, Olorunsogo Local Government Area and one in Otu, Itesiwaju Local Government Area. All of these will happen within the next one year.

“So, with the Airport in Ibadan, the Airstrip in Igbeti and Otu, before ground troops move in for any clearance operation, we would have got a lot of intelligence and information provided by Amotekun.”

Governor Makinde thanked the security commanders, security agencies, Amotekun Corps and all the members of the Oyo State Security Council for ensuring that the state is one of the most secure states in Nigeria.

The governor also assured the Amotekun Corps of adequate integration and sustainability of their jobs with the government, stressing that the government would put in place adequate and appropriate modalities that would guarantee their jobs after the expiration of his administration.

Olayinka Olayanju, a retired army colonel, Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps, earlier in his address, the Commandant, said the recruitment of the Amotekun Forest Rangers was to complement the efforts of Governor Makinde.

He noted that the rangers would keep the state safe and secure from increasing threats of kidnapping, banditry and illegal mining in the forests with 24 hours of static and mobile patrol, ensuring the safety of farmers and protection of natural resources from illegal exploitation.

He equally commended the governor for supporting and prioritising the welfare of the officers and providing adequate equipment and logistics support since the establishment of the agency.

The event had in attendance former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Director-General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN Commission), Seye Oyeleye; top government functionaries, service commanders, local government chairmen, traditional rulers and religious leaders.

