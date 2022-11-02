Oyo State Anti-Corruption agency receives 133 petitions in 2yrs

The Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency (OYACA) on Tuesday said it received and investigated 133 corruption cases since it was established and became operational in 2020.

Justice Eni Esan (rtd), Chairman of the state anti-graft agency in a statement said “Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency (OYACA) has been able to achieve a lot in the discharge of its duties to fight corruption and curb corrupt practices in the State.

“OYACA has been able to recover some amount of money from corrupt contractors engaged by government MDAs who failed to perform the contract as expected.

She added that the 133 corruption cases were thoroughly investigated, of which some have been forwarded to the Attorney General of the State for prosecution while some are awaiting disciplinary actions.

She also said the agency also investigated some government officials on allegations of diversion of funds into personal accounts and such officers are standing trial in court.

OYACA has also assisted individuals to recover some amount of money from fraudulent persons who are civil servants and the money has since been handed over to the petitioners, she said.

According to her, in its duties to sensitize the general public, OYACA has taken its advocacy campaign programmes on the dangers posed by corruption to the development of the State to local government areas, the traditional institution across the State, civil servants and officers of the State judiciary as well as staffs and students of State-owned tertiary institutions.

“As part of the core mandate of the agency to educate and enlighten the public on what corruption and corrupt practices are and how to rid our society of the menace, many sensitization and advocacy campaign programmes have been conducted for different groups of people.

“This includes chairmen, officers and people of local government areas in the State, the traditional rulers, the civil servants and officers of the judiciary, staffs and students of State-owned tertiary institutions and members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), during their camp activities,” she said.