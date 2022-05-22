Oyo South 2023: Adeniran, OYOSUBEB boss, collapses political structure for Tegbe

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Aderemi Adeniran has collapsed his political structure to support the Oyo South Senatorial District candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olasunkanmi Tegbe, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

At an event held at his residence Friday, Adeniran who hosted party stalwarts, including 27 coordinators from the Nine Local Governments, Ninety-nine ward Coordinators within Oyo South Senatorial District and other supporters working for his Senatorial ambition, said the decision was taken in the common interest of the party and the state.

Adeniran, a PDP chieftain, and a frontline aspirant for the Oyo South Senatorial seat, had stepped down for a new party chieftain, Olasunkanmi Tegbe.

Handing over his political structure to Tegbe, Adeniran noted that his coordinators from all nine local governments and ninety-nine ward within Oyo South Senatorial district will henceforth, adopt Tegbe.

He added that this was to further spread the gospel of politics without bitterness, hinting that this step was a clear indication that the PDP would record victory in the coming elections.

“We have invited you today, to intimate you of the outcome of a series of meetings of all my Local Government and ward coordinators. We have resolved to back Olasunkanmi Tegbe for the polls,” Adeniran said.

“For my political team and me, we are committed to continuation of good governance in Oyo State which is being offered by the PDP. There is no gain saying that the present leadership in Oyo State, led by Seyi Makinde is the best thing that has happened at this time. Therefore, I am very certain that the decision of the party leadership is good for our State and we would support our candidate,” he said.

“This is an organised effort to save our dear State from political quagmire and undesirable socio-economic predicament of our people,” he added.

Adeniran said he has therefore resolved to work in tandem with the Party’s wish, to field Mogaji Tegbe as the party’s candidate.

He therefore urged Tegbe to ensure he fulfills his manifesto for the welfare and well-being of the good people of Oyo South and by extension Oyo State.

Replying, Tegbe expressed his gratitude to Adeniran, adding that his gesture would help attract more endorsement from key stakeholders of the party.

An elated Tegbe added that with this, his Senatorial ambition has received a big boost.