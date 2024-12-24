Oyo senator warns against frauds targeting at constituents, PoS beneficiaries

Sharafadeen Alli, an All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator that represents the Oyo South Senatorial District, has been alerted to fraudulent activities by some unscrupulous individuals sending activation codes to beneficiaries of Point of Sale (POS) terminals.

He noted that the fraudulent messages were sent to defraud Point of Sales (PoS) operators designed to empower people in his Senatorial District on the pretence of terminal upgrade.

The Senator clarified that he had not authorised any upgrade, activation, or code distribution related to the Point of Sales (PoS) terminals.

As a response to feedback and concerns, the Senator noted that plans were underway to distribute additional POS terminals to complement the existing ones.

A statement signed by Akeem Abas, his Special Adviser on Media, said beneficiaries were strongly advised to disregard any messages or individuals, claiming to represent the Senator for POS upgrades or activations.

Senator Alli urged all beneficiaries to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the appropriate Security Agencies for necessary action.

