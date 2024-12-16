Oyo senator distributes farm inputs, fertilisers to boost agric production

Driven by mission to support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and a commitment to enhancing food sufficiency, Sharafadeen Alli, an All Progressives’ Congress (APC) senator that represents Oyo South Senatorial District, has distributed farm implements and fertilisers to rural farmers across the Senatorial District.

The distribution, which took place in Ibadan and Igboora, respectively, was aimed at bolstering and boosting agricultural productivity in the District.

Among the items distributed were 3,000 bags of fertilisers, 1,000 packs of Paraforce, 1,000 packs of Force-up, 1,000 packs of Amino Force, and 1,000 sprayers.

Speaking during the event, Alli emphasised the importance of addressing food security challenges by encouraging and empowering rural farmers, saying: “One of the problems we have today is food security. One way to alleviate it is to provide farm implements and fertilizers to our farmers.”

In a statement signed by Akeem Abas, Alli’s Special Adviser on Media, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Seantor added, “This is expected to boost their yields in the next farming season, thereby enhancing food production and sufficiency.”

The lawmaker highlighted his commitment to empowering his constituents, citing past initiatives and pledging to continue such efforts in the coming months.

In addition, the Senator facilitated a two-day training on agro-economic tools for youth and women in Oyo South at the Federal College of Forestry in Ibadan to equip

Share