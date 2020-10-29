Oyo releases N11.5m to NGOs, orphanages

About 167 Non- Governmental Organizations, Orphanages, and Children homes collaborating with the Oyo State government have benefited from a special subvention of N11.5million designed to give relief to the bodies for their dedication in reaching out to the vulnerable people in the society.

Presenting the cash subvention to the beneficiaries, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun said the subvention was targeted at giving relief and support for the smooth running of the organizations in order to give the less privileged persons a sense of belonging as well as encourage stakeholders to further complement the efforts of the State government.

“I am reliably informed that these organizations have been rendering prompt and adequate selfless services through complementary roles in the evacuation of destitute, street children, beggars, mentally ill persons, survivors of rape, battered women, abused children, persons with disabilities and aged, so what we have done today is to show support to them by giving them the grant that will help them in the work of partnership they do with us”

“We know it is a small token but it goes a long way to demonstrate our willingness to work with them and appreciation for the cooperation they had been giving to the State administration,” she added.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social inclusion, Faosat Sanni appreciated the support given for the vulnerable children and other less privileged by the private organizations in ensuring that the vulnerable in the society attain their full potentials, irrespective of setbacks experienced in the past, admonishing them not to relent in their selfless services to the group of people.

She advised the organizations to use the money judiciously for the purpose it was meant for and also implored other inactive, existing, and upcoming NGO’s to be proactive and emulate effective complementary roles played by the beneficiaries.

In his goodwill message, the Executive Assistant on Disability Matters, Ayodele Adekanmbi, a Barrister assured the NGOs that the State government would leave no stone unturned in transforming the lives of the vulnerable and was ready to partner with individuals and groups willing to collaborate and reposition the socio-economic wellbeing of the less privileged in the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Christiana Abioye, while appreciating Governor Seyi Makinde for his magnanimity, said the subventions to beneficiaries have been long overdue since the year 2012 and also admonished the benefiting bodies not to relent in their support to the State government through the ministry.

Some of the beneficiaries appreciated the State government for its laudable programmes and support for the vulnerable, children, and less privileged in the State which has geared them to touch more lives.