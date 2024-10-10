Oyo rallies Southwest states for Odu’a trade fair, farmers’ market

…as 150 exhibitors expected at fair

The Oyo State Government is set to launch farmers market to foster entrepreneurship in the South -West region.

The farmers market will provide an avenue for farmers to sell their produce at affordable prices, empowering farmers economically.

This is coming as the Pacesetter State is to host a joint Odua trade fair, a trade fair that is expected to be jointly organised by Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos States in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

Adeniyi Adebisi, Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting on ODU’A International Trade Fair 2024 held at the Trade Fair Complex, EXPOYO, in Ibadan.

Adebisi emphasised the need to support local farmers and promote agricultural development in Oyo State and in the remaining five Southwest States.

The Commissioner commended the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi makinde for revitalising trade fair in Oyo State, citing the recent success of the Oyo State International Trade Fair, EXPOYO, 2024.

Read also: Odu’a Group expands business frontiers, opens office in Lagos

Kola Akosile, the Chairman, Organising Committee, ODU’A International Trade Fair 2024, stated that the theme of the trade fair is “Harnessing Food Security Systems and Natural Resources for Sustainable Development and Wealth Creation”.

He added that the fair is organised by Odu’a Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (Odu’accima), and it will take place from October 18 to 29, 2024 at the Trade Fair Ground, Expoyo, Sango, Ibadan.

He said that the fair would also feature a showcase of the State’s agricultural prowess, with a focus on food security and natural resources in the Southwest Region to create wealth and promote sustainable development.

He stated that the 10-day event would feature business exhibitions, networking, and ten days of free Amala.

He said, “expected participants included 100-150 exhibitors and thousands of visitors from the six Southwest States, namely, Oyo, Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Osun, while products and services showcased would include agric and agro-allied produce and products, manufactured goods, electronic goods and services from agencies like CAC, NAFDAC, and SON”.

Akosile Kola noted that the fair would also highlight artificial intelligence applications, technology displays, and satellite imaging for agricultural management, showcasing the latest innovations in precision agriculture.

“With the support of Governor Makinde and the efforts of the Organising Committee, the ODU’A International Trade Fair, 2024, promises to be a remarkable event”, he added.

Share