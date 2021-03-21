Oyo pays compensation to 35 property owners on construction ways

The Oyo State government has paid a monetary compensation to thirty-five owners of properties that were affected by the road construction along the Challenge-Apata-Odo Ona Elewe phase II area of Ibadan.

The distribution of cheques took place at the premises of the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure while the cheques were handed over to recipients by the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Kehinde Sangodoyin, a professor, on Friday.

In his address, the Commissioner declared that the State Governor, Seyi Makinde was particular about the payment of compensations to those affected by construction even before the actual works commenced, adding that he insisted on capturing and paying all those people for their loss towards national development.

He said the government wanted the people to enjoy the dividends of democracy by having good road network and getting value for the loss incurred by reason of the development and road construction.

It would be recalled that the state government did an evaluation and verification of claims last month and assured all affected individuals of the government’s readiness to pay them compensation.

“The state has assured the property owners along the construction ways that they would be compensated, it is part of democracy.

“People have made sacrifice for the good of all, they have to be appreciated, which is the essence of this exercise; the major point here is that the present administration is not looking back in its stride to bring infrastructural development to every nook and cranny of the state, which will in turn, make the state a destination for businesses and investments,” Sangodoyin said.