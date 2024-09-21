Oyo govt urges residents to follow environmental laws on World Clean-Up Day

Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State

Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday, implored residents of the state to abide by the environmental laws and patronise the waste contractors assigned to their communities instead of disposing waste indiscriminately.

Makinde stated this at an event held to commemorate the World Cleanup Day tagged “Make Room for Life, ” organised by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

At the event held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, the governor, who spoke through the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, equally reiterated that the Rule of Law Enforcement Agency, which was established recently to enforce environmental laws and bring defaulters to justice, has been equipped to perform effectively.

Speaking on the theme, the governor implored the people to desist from indiscriminate waste disposal and complement government efforts in ensuring safe and clean environment.

He added that abuse of the environment through human activities is on the increase with its attendant consequences on the collective well-being of everyone.

He, however, maintained that the Governor Makinde-led administration, having realised that making room for life means taking deliberate steps to preserve the ecosystem that support life, has been proactive in tackling issues related to climate change by promoting the use of renewable energy and encouraging tree planting campaigns across the state.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman, Oyo State House of Assembly Committee on Environment, Gbenga Oyekola, assured of more support and collaboration to enact and enforce environmental laws to make the state more environmentally safe.

Delivering their lectures separately at the event, the Chief Operating Officer, of Nigeria Climate Innovation Center (NCIC), Adamu Garba and former Head of Department, of Environmental Health Sciences, University of Ibadan, Shade Akinsete lauded Governor Makinde’s policies on environmental protection and cleanliness, which they noted have continued to attract investors and tourists to the state.

They both explained that making room for cleaner and safe environment is about the future and sustainability, communication, change of attitude and individuals’ mindsets.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, said the event is an opportunity not only to clean up the environment but also to clean up the people’s mindset- replacing indifference with compassion, wastefulness with efficiency, and neglect with stewardship.

He added that the theme for the year as declared by the United Nations (UN), “is appropriate at a time the planet experiences challenges of climate change occasioned by reckless burning of fossil fuel, improper waste management techniques, forest degradation and deforestation, among others.”

He stressed that the Oyo State Government, through the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, has intensified efforts to implement strategies and policies that promote effective waste management, recycling, environmental education, and sustainable development, enjoining all to also intensify their efforts to clean, protect and preserve the planet to make it better and habitable.

Also speaking, the Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Yekini Abass, expressed appreciation to the government for the laudable exercise, saying the continuous effort to clean up and sanitise the state by the government is in the best interest of all residents.

He pledged the continuous support of market leaders in the state.

The event had in attendance the Secretary to the State Government, Olanike Adeyemo, a professor ably represented by the Director of Maintenance, Solomon Bamigbola; Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Solihu Adelabu, a professor and the chairman of Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State chapter, Sikiru Sanda, among other stakeholders.