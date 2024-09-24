Oyo govt to hold consultative stakeholders’ engagement on 2025 budget

In line with its tradition of engaging residents of the State to seek their inputs in the preparation of annual budget, the Oyo State Government will on Wednesday kick-start the sixth consultative engagement with stakeholders across the State with a view to producing a people-oriented 2025 budget.

BusinessDay reports that the annual stakeholders’ engagement will begin at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, with subsequent town hall meetings to be held across the seven zones of the State.

Musibau Babatunde, a Professor and Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, who stated this in Ibadan, the State Capital, noted that the meeting, which was the sixth in the series of the town hall meetings organised by the State since the inception of Governor Makinde’s administration in 2019, was “designed to engage the citizenry in the preparation and implementation of the State’s Annual Budget for the year 2025.”

He added, “This year’s engagement is set to redefine the governance initiative of this administration. This programme is designed to align the State with the world best practices in the preparation of annual budget, which supports an all-inclusive and open approach to governance, rather than top-to-bottom approach.

Read also: Oyo to review S’Court judgment, create home-grown solution

“The objectives of this approach are; to restructure our processes to establish a solid base for our development aspirations. The restructuring is still ongoing and will extend to all facets of state development and to prevent the state from overdependence on federal allocation by increasing the state IGR and make our budget as realistic and as achievable as possible.”

The Professor of Economics added that the stakeholders’ meeting would also strengthen the bond between the Government and the people of the State by seeking their inputs into 2025 budget.

“Apart from ensuring that resource allocations are geared towards impactful projects and programmes implementation that will improve the welfare of the citizenry, this year town hall meeting will also seek to build people’s confidence in Government.

“This engagement will improve the performance of the budget and sustain the developmental objectives of this administration”, he added.