Oyo govt, Spanish consortium to build industrial estate on 1,400 acres

The Oyo State Government is in talks with a Spanish Investment Consortium, towards the development of an industrial estate on 1,400 acres of land in the state.

The estate, which will comprise all facilities, will explore and expand the abundant business opportunities in Oyo State.

Read also: Oyo NLC, commissioner commend Makinde on cash award to workers

The Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Ademola Ojo made this known today, while playing host to a Spanish team led by Ricardo Serrdno.

Ademola Ojo said Governor Seyi Makinde’s government has created a business-friendly environment and improved the ease of doing business in the state.

He added that the state is ready to partner with investors in expanding the business potentials, having been blessed with abundant human and mineral deposits.

Ojo stressed that the idea was birthed at a summit held in Spain, which also had in attendance the State Chief of Staff and Ricardo Serrdno.

He said when he visited a similar world class Industrial Estate, it was agreed that the Business Hub would be replicated in Africa, Oyo State precisely by the Group.

Speaking further, the commissioner stated that the Oyo State Investment and Public Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPA) will look into other critical issues such as the sharing formula and benefits accruable to the State Government.

He said the discussion with the team had allayed some of his worries which is the issue of proof of fund, ability to implement successfully and concerns for the micro, small and medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs) in the State.

In his response, Ricardo Serrdno stated the need to draw out the preliminary master plan and organize how to break down the plots of lands into industries, access roads, car parks e.t.c.

Read also: Oyo seals illegal mining sites

He said part of the development plan will also take into cognisance the construction, establish perimeter survey, power plan for generation of sustainable solar system with roof solar panels or siting the panel in another acquired plots of land which is considered to be more efficient, reliable and cheaper.