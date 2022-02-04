Oyo designs 20-year development plan

The Oyo state government has designed a 20-year development plan for rapid social and economic growth of the state.

The plan christened Agenda 2040 encapsulating the year 2021 -2040, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Musbau Adetunji Babatunde said it would speed up optimal development.

Adetunji, a Professor disclosed this during the zonal meeting held at the Ibadan North-East Local Government Marriage Registry-hall.

The commissioner said the plan would birth initiatives for trade consisting of Agriculture, Gold-mining, Education, health-policies for peoples stability and security for enabling business environment.

Ibrahim Akintayo, chairman, Ibadan North-East Local Government, noted that the meeting was premised on people’s needs and wants for improved standard of living.

This is just as Akintayo said infrastructural facilities are developed for the people since leaders are accountable to them, hence the need for transparency in daily dealings of governance which must entail public opinion.

Chairman of Ibadan South-East local government, Emmanuel Alawode and Ibadan-North’s local Government chairman, Shaib Yusuf likewise affirmed this position in the contribution of the citizenry in decision making.

Earlier in her welcome remark, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mofoluke Adebiyi, described the meeting as a public participatory programme that would register views of all.

At the meeting while commanding Governor Seyi Makinde for giant strides made till date, traditional rulers requested for promotional industrial Agriculture in all local government areas of Oyo state, improved security-mechanism, more accessible roads and revival of water corporation system to prevent contaminated water from consumption.

The traditional rulers also made a case for provision of grants to Artisans, empowerment of security operatives to prevent street-lights destruction which has helped in curbing crimes and criminality in Oyo state and more strengthened religious harmony.

The meeting is expected to be held in other geo-political zones of Oyo state which includes Ibarapa, Iseyin, Eruwa and others.