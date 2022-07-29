Oyo begins rehabilitation of feeder roads funded with €3.5m RAAMP

Oyo State Government has disclosed that work would soon begin on the feeder roads in the state.

Funding for the feeder roads is provided through the €3.5million World Bank-assisted Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

Governor Seyi Makinde, who revealed this in his newsletter dated July 28, said: “We chose to first concentrate on creating a network of roads that link the five zones of our dear state before moving on to work on the inner city or feeder roads.”

According to him, “I thanked the people of Oyo State for their support of the infrastructure policies of the present administration and our approach to infrastructural development in Oyo State.”

Meanwhile, the state has barred all former Private Sector Participants (PSPs) from engaging in any form of refuse evacuation in the state.

Speaking on the new waste management architecture in Oyo State, Governor Makinde said that the authorities were aware that some disengaged PSPs had continued to work within the state.

He warned that they should desist from further encroaching on the activities of the new waste managers.

Makinde said: “We are aware that some Private Sector Participants (PSPs), who have been disengaged by the state, are still evacuating waste from some residential and commercial areas. Let me use this medium to warn them to desist from further encroaching on the activities of the new solid waste managers.”

While identifying the only recognised solid waste managers as Mottainai Recycling Ltd, the Oyo State Governor said that he has directed “that action be taken against any PSPs and anyone who continues to do business with them within Oyo State.”

While using the newsletter to solicit the support of the good people of Oyo State, the governor said the new solid waste management structure would not work without the support of the people of Oyo State.

He also said the support would come in two ways- by registering for door-to-door/commercial waste evacuation with the new solid waste managers and stopping the illegal dumping of waste on the medians and street.

The governor promised to continue to deliver good governance to the people of Oyo State.

“We plan to ensure that Oyo State maintains its pacesetter status among the states in Nigeria. We will not relent until we reach the finish line,” he said.