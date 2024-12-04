Oyo approves 70% budget increase for persons with disabilities

…as verification begins for newly-employed 5,600 teachers

The Oyo State Government has increased the 2025 capital budgetary allocation for persons with disabilities by over 70% of what they received in 2024.

The Government increased capital expenditure to N877,500,000 in 2025 budget as against N492,000,000, in 2024 while the Oyo State Agency for Persons with Disabilities’ overhead cost increased from N315,000,000 to N345,000,000.

Governor Seyi Makinde stated this in Ibadan, during the celebration of the 2024 Stakeholders summit and International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Makinde, who was represented by Bayo Lawal, his Deputy, spoke on how the Government had fared with the welfare of the people living with disabilities in his over five year administration in Oyo State.

Similarly, the State Government said that a total of 5,600 newly recruited teachers would be added to the database and be deployed to public basic schools across the State.

Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB), said the Board had scheduled dates for verification of the newly recruited teachers from Thursday, December 5, 2024 to Monday, December 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, the State Government has approved the conversion of 551 serving officers to various desired sub-officer and officer cadres in the civil and public service of the State.

Kamoru Abiodun Aderibigbe, Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission, who made the disclosure in Ibadan, explained that the Government settled for the 551 officers.

While saying the selection was rigorous and competitive, he noted that, “I believe this recruitment and conversion exercises are game-changers for the Oyo State civil service ,the conversion was to strengthen the service and ensure better output by workers.

He said the conversion exercise, which was approved amidst the ongoing recruitment exercise, into the mainstream of the Civil Service, confirmed the love Governor Seyi Makinde has for workers who had obtained relevant additional academic and professional qualifications.

Recall that the State Government just concluded Computer Based Test (CBT), for about Fifteen Thousand applicants, jostling for new appointments into about sixty-six different cadres, in the State civil and public services.

