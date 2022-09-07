Oyetola approves recruitment of 1500 new teachers

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has approved the recruitment of additional 1500 teachers to fill the existing gap in the state’s education sector.

The new approval brings the total number of teachers recruited by the administration of Oyetola to 2,500.

Funke Egbemode, the commissioner for information and civic orientation, in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo after the state executive council meeting, said that the new approval was to further bridge the state’s teacher/pupil ratio.

The commissioner, who stated that rural areas will be prioritised in manpower distribution, also stated that a special committee has been formed to collaborate with the ministry of education in carrying out the approval.

“Following an initial recruitment of 1000 teachers, the executive council has approved the recruitment of additional 1500 teachers, bringing the total number of teachers recruited by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration to 2500.

“This approval, which is a continuation of the process to address manpower deficit in the education sector of the state, is one of the steps the governor has taken to turn around the fortunes of education in the last 45 months.

“Recall that the administration had earlier in the year recruited and trained 1000 teachers that were posted across the state through a credible process involving JAMB.

“For this new phase, a special committee has been constituted to work with the ministry of education on the implementation of the recruitment.

“Priority will be given to rural areas in the posting of teachers to ensure that those in rural communities are not at a disadvantage”, the statement said.