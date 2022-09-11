Oyediran emerges MAN’s chairman, Cross River/Akwa Ibom chapter

Akin Oyediran, managing director of Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, Onna, Akwa Ibom state and President, Medical Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has emerged the chairman of MAN, Cross River/Akwa Ibom branch.

Oyediran emerged the chairman of the chapter at the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Public lecture in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with the theme ‘Challenges of FX Sourcing: The manufacturers’ perspective, export windows available and thinking outside the box’.

“The two assignments go together; The Medical Manufacturers Association was able to get the Senate to ban syringes last year, and also able to get the Ministry of Health to ensure that Nigerian-made syringes are used in hospitals across the Country. If the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria can take out from what they did to achieve that, it would greatly improve the manufacturing sector. In furtherance to the work of the outgoing Chairman, my mandate is to ensure increased advocacy to the government, to help manufacturing industries in terms of foreign exchange, tax control and government policies,” Oyediran stated during his acceptance speech.

He applauded the sustained advocacy by the association last year, which led to the ban on the importation of substandard syringes into the Country by the Senate. He, therefore, reiterated his commitment to replicating the advocacy in Akwa Ibom and Cross River State, to move the manufacturing sector forward as well as increase the association’s membership in the states.

Read also: MAN seeks increased FX allocation to manufacturers

Oyediran, in assuring of his capability to cope with the additional responsibilities entrusted to him by the manufacturers, said that despite the challenges militating against the organisation which include access to loans at a good interest rate, access to foreign exchange rate and recently, insecurity, he would work assiduously to change the narrative.

He, therefore, appreciated governor Udom Emmanuel for providing the enabling environment including the construction of roads and other incentives. Oyediran said his push for the relocation of the branch headquarters from Cross River to Akwa Ibom is because the government of Akwa Ibom is more business-friendly.

Speaking on the issue of equity participation of Akwa Ibom state in Jubilee Syringe, the MD said that the company is 100 percent privately owned, with no equity investment in the Syringe company by the Akwa Ibom state government

“Jubilee Syringe is 100 percent a privately owned business. Akwa Ibom is not an investor in terms of equity investment in the Syringe Company. However, Akwa Ibom has done greater things to help make the business of syringe production sustainable,” Oyediran stated.