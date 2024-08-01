Oyebanji pledges enabling business environment as Ekiti begins cassava revolution 

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has assured investors in the State of his administration’s commitment to a more secure environment for business operations as a way of attracting more investments and driving economic growth and development.

Governor Oyebanji gave the assurance on Wednesday during a meeting with the management team of CAVISTA Holdings led by its Chairman, John Olajide in his office in Ado-Ekiti. The governor said enhancing security and creating investor-friendly policies are top on his Government agenda.

BusinessDay reports that the meeting was a follow-up to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between CAVISTA Holdings and Ekiti State Government in Dallas, US in May this year, regarding the cassava revolution project.

Highlighting various measures designed to create a more conducive business environment, the governor said the government has scaled up security in the agricultural processing zone to ensure the safety of investors and investment in the state.

Commending CAVISTA for its unwavering commitment to the development of the State, the governor said the partnership had brought a remarkable boost in the internally generated revenue of the State. He promised to continue to support the company to achieve its goals.

“By the time CAVISTA finish with the factory and everything, you can imagine the multiplier effect in the economy of the state, I am trying to get electricity to their place, we have awarded the contract for the road and I have just scaled up security in the area”. The Governor stated.

Earlier, John Olajide, Chairman of CAVISTA Holdings thanked the governor for his support to the company, adding that the vision of the company was to help the governor provide more job opportunities for Ekiti people in line with the shared prosperity agenda of the governor.

Olajide reiterated the organization’s objectives in Ekiti State, which are centred around job creation. He emphasized that this is part of the strategic alliance between CAVISTA and the Ekiti State Government under Governor Oyebanji’s shared prosperity agenda.

The meeting was a significant step towards actualizing the Cassava Revolution project, which promises to bring economic growth, job opportunities, and prosperity to Ekiti State.

The strategic partnership between CAVISTA and EKSG demonstrates the Government’s commitment to private-sector collaboration and its dedication to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.