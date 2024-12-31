Over 70% of Nigerian children have access to internet — Report

A recently released ‘Let Children be Children’ report indicated that over 70 percent of Nigerian children aged six to 12 have access to the internet.

According to the report, internet access creates opportunities for learning, social interaction, but also exposes children to potential risks such as cyberbullying, inappropriate content and online predators.

The report, which was sponsored by MTN Nigeria, was aimed at addressing the critical issue of online safety for Nigerian children.

The launch of the ‘Let Children be Children’ report marks a pivotal step towards ensuring that children enjoy their digital experiences without compromising safety.

“At MTN, we believe that every child deserves a safe and protected childhood. Our sponsorship of the ‘Let Children Be Children’ report underscores our commitment to ensuring the online safety and well-being of children,” Tobe Okigbo, chief corporate services and sustainability officer, MTN Nigeria, stated.

According to him, the launch of the report reflects the group’s commitment to child safety on the internet with zero tolerance for all forms of abuse and exploitation. He stated further that the initiative underscored MTN’s commitment to fostering a safer digital environment for young users and highlights the urgent need for collective action among stakeholders.

He disclosed that the report was a comprehensive analysis that highlights the challenges and risks children face online, including cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content, and privacy concerns.

The report draws on extensive research conducted in collaboration with child safety experts, educators, and parents across Nigeria and presents vital insights into children’s online behaviours and their perceptions of safety in the digital space.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we recognise the importance of leveraging technology and resources to promote child safety and protection. This initiative is a key part of our broader commitment to initiatives aimed at protecting children online,” Okigbo stated.

One of the key findings of the report indicated that a significant number of children were unaware of basic online safety practices. Accordingly, the lack of awareness can lead to vulnerabilities that expose children to various forms of online exploitation.

However, to combat the issue, MTN emphasised the importance of education and awareness campaigns tailored specifically for children, parents, and educators. On the back of the findings, the telco disclosed that it plans to roll out workshops and seminars aimed at equipping stakeholders with essential knowledge about safe internet usage.

In addition to educational initiatives, MTN Nigeria is advocating for stronger regulatory frameworks that protect children from online threats.

The report called for collaborative efforts among government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and technology companies to create a robust ecosystem that prioritises children’s safety in digital spaces.

