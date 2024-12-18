Over 50,000 Osun residents benefit from Adeleke’s free surgical outreach

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State said the Imole free surgical and medical outreach programme, an initiative of his Government, had touched the lives of more than 50,000 individuals since its inception.

Speaking at the flag-off of 4th edition of the outreach programme on Tuesday at the State Specialist Hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo, Governor Adeleke noted that the health intervention had provided life-changing care to those who could not afford treatment.

The governor expressed his commitment to restoring healthy living as one of the five-point agenda of his administration and highlighted the program’mes achievements since its inception.

He said, “this initiative has become a lifeline for the masses. It provides fast and accessible medical and surgical care to those in need. Public feedback shows that people eagerly await each new round of this programme.

“In the last two years, we have achieved remarkable milestones in the health sector. We have strengthened primary healthcare, which is closest to the people. Over 200 primary health centers have been upgraded with 24-hour power and water supply.”

Adeleke added that this edition of the Imole outreach would hold in six zones of the State, namely Osogbo, Ilesa, Iwo, Ikirun, Ife, and Ede.

