Over 500 new Cameroonians refugees flood Boki, Cross River – SEMA

The Director general of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Princewill Ayim has said that over 500 refugees from southwest Cameroon have fled into Bashu committee in Boki Local government Area of the state.

This follows alledged killings of 20 persons said to be Cameroonians in a village in the borderline communities by Ambazonian soldiers for allegedly refusing to join them to fight Cameroonian government.

It was not ascertained as at yesterday if there were Nigerians amongst those killed by the Ambazonian soldiers.

Ayim said they have constituted and despatched a Multi-Functional Team, comprising of SEMA and other supporting international agencies to Bashu to ascertain what are the immediate needs that can be extended and which camps would be appropriate to keep them till intervention from UNHCR.

Meanwhile, Ayim said National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced (NCFRMID) and United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) will soon issue a formal statement on the influx of the Cameroonians into Nigerian communities.

Ayim said for the sake of humanity, Nigerians who have been playing brotherly role should not relent but extend whatever immediate helps the refugees require yet, including accommodations.

Sources in Bashu said as at this morning more refugees, mostly women and children were still fleeing into their homes.

“As I speak, many of them are clustering in public squares and in individual houses. It is a sorry sight. And they are stretching our resources.