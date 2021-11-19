Over 400 undergraduates pledge Covid-19 Vaccination Champions in Cross River

Over 400 students of the Cross River University (UNICROSS) have pledged to champion the Covid-19 Vaccination sensitization in their campus, among their peers and across the state.

They committed during a town hall meeting organized by the Cross River State Government through the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency in collaboration with the conveners of the Campus Youth Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Initiative with support from the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children fund in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital.

Addressing the over 400 students who came out for the event, Janet Ekpenyong, director-general of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, urged the students to take advantage of their Educational exposure and carry out researches instead of relying on social media propaganda aimed at discrediting the Covid-19 Vaccines.

Represented by Joy Chabo, director of Disease Control and Immunization, the DG outlined the dangers of virus mutation in the body which is only prevented through vaccination and adherence to laid down Protocols.

She appealed to the young scholars whom she described as “the future of the nation” to join hands with government and other relevant bodies to ensure that the state, nation and the world remain pandemic free stating that the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency is open for partnership with individuals and groups sharing same Vision.

Also speaking, representative of the Campus Youth Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Initiative, Emmanuel Bamidele said it was necessary to raise champions to help push for vaccination on campuses as the nation works towards getting more people vaccinated, he outlined the responsibilities of the champions to include; Tracking rumours, helping debunk rumours, sharing accurate information, promoting vaccine update, helping friends and family get the right information, rapid Surveying among others.

Bassey Etim, director in the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency also engaged the students on the dangers and harm caused by relaying wrong messages and unverified statements as he challenged them to mention anyone whose adverse effect due to Immunization had led to death or deformity as speculated.

He encouraged them to get vaccinated and preach the good news noting that, though there is a reduction in reported cases, the virus is still in circulation and affecting those with weak antibodies who may not have been vaccinated.

A representative from the sponsors applauded the state government for placing health enlightenment campaigns above other programs as they stated that, they are pleased with the level of information circulating the state and the compliance to vaccination.

The joyful students pledged their readiness to work with the state government in raising awareness on Covid-19 Vaccination and prevention of other diseases while also volunteering to be vaccinated.

At the end of the meeting, over 250 students were vaccinated while others chose a different date.

Also at the meeting were representatives of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, staff of CRSPHCDA and the University of Cross River amongst others.