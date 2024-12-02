Over 225,000 UK visas processed in Nigeria H1 2024, says UK director of visa

L – R: Jonny Baxter; director for visa, status and information services at UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI); Marc Owen, head, Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global and Srinarayan Sankaran, British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, cutting the ribbon at the launch of the new VFS Global UK visa centre in Ikeja, Lagos. ·

…As VFS Global opens new visa office in Ikeja

The United Kingdom (UK) director of visa in Nigeria has disclosed that over 225, 000 visas were processed in the first half of 2024, indicating the growing demand for UK visas among Nigerians.

“The opening of our new VAC in Ikeja marks an exciting milestone for UKVI and VFS Global in the provision of a world-class UK visa service here in Nigeria and elsewhere across Africa.

“In the year to June 2024, we processed more than 225k UK visas for Nigerian nationals across all categories,” Marc Owen, director of visa, status and information services at UKVI, said during the launch of the new UK Visa Application Centre in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Owen, the partnership between the UK and VFS Global demonstrates the UK’s continued commitment to ensuring visa services are accessible, efficient and meet the needs of all applicants. “I’m delighted to be here in person as we celebrate this important moment together with our customers and partners.”

Under the partnership, Nigerians travelling to the UK can now book appointments to submit their visa applications through VFS Global’s new Visa Application Centres (VAC) located in Abuja, Ikeja (Lagos) and Victoria Island (Lagos) which commenced operations effective 19 November 2024.

“I am delighted to witness the opening of this, the largest visa application centre in Africa. Nigeria remains one of the UK’s most important partners, and we hope that VFS delivers ever improving services for those applying for visas to the UK,” Jonny Baxter, British Deputy High Commissioner, said.

Alok Singhal, head, sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global, added, disclosed that as a partner to UK visas and immigration since 2003, VFS Global offered visa services in 58 countries before the new contract and has now been awarded the contract to provide UK visa services in 142 countries worldwide.

“We are excited to embark on this new journey with UK Visas and Immigration here in Nigeria. We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with UK Visas and Immigration since 2003 and look forward to now bringing travellers from Nigeria our best-in-class services,” Singhal said.

According to him, UK visa applicants can choose from optional services offered by VFS Global, to provide enhanced comfort and convenience. He disclosed that the services include document upload assistance,Prime Time for application submission outside of business hours, SMS notifications, document checking service, and courier return of the passport once a decision has been made.

He stated further that VFS Global’s Keep My Passport While Applying service allows customers to keep their passports once their application is submitted and biometrics have been enrolled. Customers will only need to re-submit their passport when a decision is reached.

According to him, applicants in Abuja can also submit their UK visa applications from the comfort and safety of their home, office, or any other preferred location with the ‘On Demand Mobile Visa service’. “In addition, our Premium Lounge service offers a personalised submission experience with dedicated staff members.”

