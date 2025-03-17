…as Borno says it won’t affect critical services

Yobe State Government says that over 220,000 people have been affected by the recent withdrawal of USAID funding across critical sectors in the State.

This was announced by Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency(YOSEMA) to newsmen in Damaturu, Yobe State Capital.

According to him, the critical sectors were badly hit which included Health, Education, Protection, WASH, Early Recovery/ Livelihood, Food Security, and Multipurpose Cash Assistance.

Business Day reports that more than 1,000 aid workers have lost their jobs already while about 500 would be relieved of their services by March ending.

He said, ” the recent withdrawal of USAID funding has significantly impacted over 220,000 beneficiaries across critical sectors in Yobe State, including Health, Education, Protection, WASH, Early Recovery/ Livelihood, Food Security, and Multipurpose Cash Assistance.”

He lamented that the decision had created substantial gaps in essential humanitarian and development services, putting vulnerable communities at risk.

“In response, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has directed SEMA and other relevant Agencies to conduct a deep assessment of the gaps and initiate urgent measures to mitigate the impact. An in-depth analysis has been conducted in collaboration with UNOCHA and key partners to identify gaps, priority needs and explore sustainable solutions.

“Efforts are now being intensified to mobilize resources both within and outside the state and to advocate for alternative funding to sustain life-saving interventions. The Yobe State Government remains committed to ensuring that affected communities continue to receive the support they need.

“We call on humanitarian partners, development agencies, and stakeholders to join hands in bridging these gaps and sustaining critical services for the people of Yobe State”, he noted.

But, Babagana Malumbe, Borno State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, assured residents that the withdrawal of USAID funding would not significantly impact essential services, stating that it had put measures in place to absorb any financial shocks.

“How much have we even benefited from USAID under health and education? Most of these funds are counterpart funds. If UNICEF, for example, brings $100,000, we provide $100,000. If they don’t bring anything, we don’t either,” he explained.

He stated that the Borno State Government is working with alternative partners in health and education to mitigate the anticipated gaps, mentioning programmes like AGILE, UNICEF, and other donor-funded initiatives.

“We are hoping that funds will increase from other areas. The government is ready to cushion those gaps,” he assured.

