Over 106 bidders apply for primary school intervention projects

Wahab Alawiye-King, the executive chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), has revealed that over 106 bidders have indicated an interest in primary school intervention.

Alawiye-King disclosed this at the online bid opening session for the Year 2019 and 2020 UBEC/LASUBEB intervention projects held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at LASUBEB Multi-purpose hall, Maryland, Ikeja.

The event which engaged various public service providers on building and rehabilitation of public primary schools in the state was held to ensure the selection of qualified and competent bidders.

The LASUBEB boss in his remarks stated that the procurement process of bidding is in line with the Lagos State Public Procurement Law and the extant federal government guidelines on public procurement processes.

“This process is to eliminate favouritism, avoid misuse of public funds and stimulate advantageous marketplace competition in the delivery of critical infrastructure in the state and basic education sub-sector in particular,” he said.

He noted that the intervention projects are jointly funded by the federal and state government, stating that the E-procurement processes will enhance transparency, probity, and value for money in procuring the contracts.

The executive chairman stated that over 106 bidders applied for construction of blocks of classrooms, rehabilitation of blocks of classrooms, supply of furniture, and establishment of boreholes with overhead tanks for public primary schools.

While declaring open the bid letters and documents submitted by the contractors online, he made it known that the projects being bided for under the Y2019 /2020 intervention projects were to ensure that public primary education meets global standards. He affirmed that stringent rules had been put in place by the government to ensure that no project would be left undone.

Hamid Bobboyi, the executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), ably represented by Sunday Joshua Arema averred that following stipulated procurement procedures would help in the fight against corruption, inefficiency and, also allow the emergence of credible service providers who would execute projects according to specifications.