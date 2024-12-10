Over 1.1m Nigerian families were internally displaced by 2023- NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says an estimated 1,134,828 from 251,082 households were internally displaced in Nigeria in 2023.

The 2023 Internally Displaced Persons Report by the NBS released late Monday says that Borno State recorded the highest number of displaced households with 206,753. In the state, 877,299 were internally displaced, representing 77.3 percent of the entire surveyed population.

It discloses that the survey was conducted in 2023 across seven states of Adamawa, Yobe, Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, Benue and Nasarawa.

“The findings show that Boko Haram insurgency reported 81.2 percent, farmers/herders clash (16.2 percent), banditry/kidnapping (1.6 percent) as the major sources of displacements.

“This indicates that the displacement of persons is more human-induced than flooding or any other form of natural disaster.”

The report explains that internal displacement of persons is the forced movement of people within their own country due to conflict, violence, natural disasters, or other crises, without crossing international borders.

According to the report, this constitutes one of the most pressing humanitarian crises in Nigeria as the displacement is induced by a combination of factors such as Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East region, banditry/kidnapping in the North-West region, armed conflict, and communal clashes in other parts of the country.

“Further analysis reveals that out of the total population of surveyed IDPs, 50.3 percent were mainly minors and below the age of 18 years. Only 49.7 percent were within the age of 18 years and above. However, it was observed that 83.4 percent of persons have been displaced over four (4) years.”

