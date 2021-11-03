Out-grower scheme to enhance economy prosperity, says Governor Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has advocated the need for farmers across the State to pay more attention to the out-grower scheme to enhance the economic prosperity of the State and to boost food sufficiency.

Governor Sule made the call during a one-day working visit to Olam Rice farm in Rukubi, Doma local government area of the State.

Sule who applauded Olam Rice for investment in Agriculture, Called on them to expand the hectares of the land cultivated for more harvest.

He encouraged them to promote out-growers to enhance economic activities of the area and create job opportunities for the teaming youths.

“Investment in Agriculture by the Olam is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s drive of diversifying the nation’s economy through Agriculture.

“Access road linking the area is very paramount as such re-echoed his commitment to constructing Doma, Idadu Abashi road to ease the agricultural activities in the area. Sule said.

The governor also expressed appreciation to the management of Olam farm for providing the host community with some social amenities such as schools, roads, payment of scholarships among others.

Speaking, the Andoma of Doma, Aliyu Oga-Onawo said, “Olam farm is one of the conglomerates in Africa, but the road linking the area is in a sorry stage that needed government urgent attention”.

The Senior Vice President, Anil Anair, explained that Olam had concluded plans to expand the capacity of the farm as well as increase yield to meet up with the global demand.

Acknowledging governor Abdullahi Sule’s passion for the growth and development of the State economy, Anil noted the cordial working relationship between the farm and the host Community.