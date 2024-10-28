Our vision is to build largest community of African creatives – Tunde Ogunkunle

Tunde Ogunkunle is the founder of Nbari, a firm created to fill a gap by building an ecosystem that supports African creative. In this interview, Tunde

Could you share your journey as a creative and entrepreneur, including what experiences that shaped you and your vision for innovative projects?

My journey began with a passion for art, where I spent hours creating pencil drawings and watercolor paintings, which led me to pursue degrees in architecture. This experience ignited my interest in solving everyday problems through design and eventually inspired me to found Campace in 2015 while still a student at Obafemi Awolowo University, aiming to equip students with essential creative skills. Campace has since expanded to four campuses and nurtured over 1,000 creatives excelling worldwide. I’m driven by the potential in Africa, combining technology, strategy, culture, and design to simplify life and foster innovation. This motivation led me to found Dropp, a SaaS platform for African restaurants to streamline operations, and Nbari, a Creativity-as-a-Service company focused on empowering the next generation of African creatives.

So, how does Nbari fit into the larger creative industry?

Nbari was created to fill a gap by building an ecosystem that supports African creatives. Our mission focuses on four pillars: Education, Creative Resources, Talent Management, and Investment. Since launching in April with our Incubator program, we’ve already equipped 11 creatives and expanded into Kenya, with plans to reach Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal by 2025.

Community spaces like Nbari are essential for creatives, as nearly 65% of them often feel isolated. We’re here to offer a space where they can learn, connect, and grow.

Impact Beyond Business

What social or cultural changes do you hope to inspire through your projects?

First, as you may have noticed, my projects are primarily focused on solving African challenges. I believe we are best suited to address our own issues. However, there’s often a bias favoring imported solutions over local ones. I want to inspire a cultural shift- showing that we can create world-class solutions tailored to solve our own problems.

Industry Disruption

How do you identify opportunities for disruption within industries, and what strategies do you use to turn these opportunities into successful ventures?

I focus on three key factors: First, the problem and its impact—how pressing is the issue, and do people truly need the solution, beyond just wanting it? Second, the market size—how many people need this solution, and is the demand large enough to make financial sense? Lastly, scalability—how easily can the solution be replicated across different markets and opportunities?

It’s important to note that I’m always learning from market realities, books, and mentors ahead of me, as the journey is never a straight line.

How do you maintain your creative edge while juggling multiple businesses, and what role has collaboration played in your journey?

Maintaining creativity is about expanding your mind continuously. Whether through travel, films, documentaries, or staying engaged with creative spaces, I make sure to feed my curiosity. Collaboration has also been essential to my success—partnering with people and businesses that share my values creates a strong foundation that drives meaningful progress in all my ventures.

Influence on the Creative Industry

In what ways do you believe your projects have influenced or changed the landscape of the creative industries in Africa?

Take the Nbari project as an example—Nbari will become the first digital nation for African creatives. Connecting creatives from different regions of Africa through a shared language and values, something that hasn’t existed before. Nbari is actively shaping the future of Africa’s creative industry.

Future of Creativity and Innovation

What trends do you see shaping the future of creativity and innovation in Africa, and how are you positioning yourself to lead and influence these changes?

I believe the future of creativity and innovation lies in community. We’re already seeing this with major tech companies investing heavily in building communities—and for good reason. Strong communities foster loyal customers, provide valuable feedback for growth, and create opportunities for collective learning and development. I see myself as an enabler in this space, empowering the future through community-led initiatives.

What advice would you give to aspiring innovators, and what’s next for you as a creative disruptor?

Think big—your mind is your only limitation. Pursue excellence and success will naturally follow. Collaboration is key: alone you may go fast, but together, you’ll go far. As for what’s next, I’m focused on scaling solutions with Nbari and Dropp across Africa to solve real-life challenges and drive transformative impact. The journey is long, but it’s one I’m excited to continue.

Share