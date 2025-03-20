…Says, ‘once completed, transportation challenges will reduce’

Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, senator representing Lagos East Senatorial district, has said that the various road projects he is embarking upon in the communities were aimed at enhancing economic activities in the district.

Abiru, who made the disclosure through his aide, Enitan Olukotun, said: “In addition to the ongoing 32-km critical Ikorodu-Itokin Road reconstruction, that connects various communities and towns under Lagos East Senatorial district, we have also facilitated the construction and rehabilitation of several critical roads, improving accessibility and quality of life for constituents, commuters and motorists.

“Among the roads are 1.2 kilometers Dagbolu Road, at Majidun, 1.2 Km Agunfoye Road, in Igbogbo and 1.2 Ojokoro Road, around the Agric area of Ikorodu West LCDA. Ibu-Owo and Jalajugbo Roads are currently in various stages of completion.”

Read also: FEC approves N700bn for road projects

The senator also said: “These roads, once completed, will significantly ease transportation challenges, reduce travel time, and enhance economic activities in the respective communities.

“Apena Jimbo, Nurudeen Owolabi and GRA 2 roads are the next targets for construction and rehabilitation. These projects reaffirmed Senator Abiru’s dedication to addressing infrastructural deficits and ensuring sustainable development across Lagos East.”

The disclosure was made during community engagements with residents of Ojokoro and Dagbolu communities.

The community members and other road users commended Abiru’s proactive approach to infrastructural development, and “other laudable projects in schools, hospitals, ambulances and medical supplies, electricity transformers, stadia, markets, youth centres, and most importantly his personal endowment project, SAIL Innovation Labs in Ikorodu and Ibeju-Lekki.”

Share