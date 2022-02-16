Our problem now is how to remain number one – VC, Fed Varsity Lokoja

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Olayemi Akinwunmi has said that his problem since he took over the mantle of leadership was how to remain number one

Akinwunmi made this known to journalists in Lokoja at the permanent campus of the institution on Monday as part of the activities marking his one year in office.

The Vice-Chancellor equally gave the assurance that before the end of this year, the MBBS programme will commence as the arrangement has been concluded, adding that the medical programme, along with 38 other courses, has passed through verification by the NUC, now awaiting full accreditation.

He said: “The verification exercise which was carried out last week Wednesday, surely has given us the hope of scaling through the full accreditation. I am confident that none of the verified programmes will be denied accreditation.

“The process of employing required professors/lecturers for the medical programme and other courses has also been concluded. We will equally engage the services of visiting lecturers

“Within one year in office, I have fulfilled the mission of the University,” Prof. Olayemi Akinwunmi affirmed.

Read also: Re-thinking the future of education in Nigeria

The Vice-Chancellor said that within his one year on board, the University was lifted from number eight to number one in ranking amongst the twelve Federal Universities established by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Akinwunmi maintained that his new vision for the University is to make it one of the best in the world, disclosed that under his leadership the University was rated the Second Best University in North Central Nigeria.

Speaking also on the challenges the institution is facing, he pointed out the “Inability to move students to hostels at the permanent site as a result of insecurity and lack of proper funding.”