Our performance will be result-driven, says new N/Delta minister

Umana Okon Umana, the newly appointed minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, has indicated his resolve to be result-oriented and impactful within the short time he would be spending in the ministry.

Umana made this assertion at a reception on his behalf by the ministry in Abuja.

A statement by Deworitshe Patricia, spokesperson of the ministry, quoted Umana as saying: “Though the time is short, we can hit the ground running by making the necessary impact, we’ll be driven by results”.

While stating that it was time to work to achieve the ministry’s target in line with its mandate, he requested the staff to be at their best to ensure that a remarkable difference is made in the lives of Nigerians, especially people in the Niger Delta region.

Earlier, the permanent secretary, Olufunso Olusesan Adebiyi, in his welcome address, assured the minister of the unalloyed commitment of the ministry’s management and staff to work as a team in ensuring that his target and set objectives are achieved.

Speaking further, Adebiyi said, “if you are to achieve your set objectives and looking for people who will cooperate with you in this regard, I present them to you. I am not sure you will have a better team like this anywhere else”.