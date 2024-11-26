Our govt has paid N47bn pensions, surpasses 12-years of APC – Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said that his administration has paid N47 billion to pensioners in the last two years, surpassing the 12-year record of the previous All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, which paid N34.4 billion.

The governor stated this at the presentation of bond cheques of a sum of One Billion, Nine Hundred and Ninety Nine Million, Nine Hundred and Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eight Seven Naira (N1,999, 908,887.33) for both State and Local Governments in the State on Monday.

Governor Adeleke noted that his administration had paid almost 70% of what the former APC administration paid in 12 years, within just two years.

“I am happy to inform our senior citizens and the general public about what each administration from former Governor Rauf Aregbesola to date has paid in the pension sector

“Former Governor Aregbesola’s payment as at 2018 was a total sum of Seventeen Billion, One Hundred and Fifty Two Million, Six Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty One Naira (N17,152,662,351.26).

“Former Governor Oyetola’s payment as at 2022 was a total sum of Seventeen Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty Five Million, Four Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eight Naira (N17,255,424,708.51).

“The total for the two previous administrations under a 12 year period was Thirty Four Billion, Four Hundred and Eight Million, Eighty Seven Thousand and Fifty Naira Naira ( N34,408,087,059.77)

“For our administration in the last two years plus what we are paying out today, the total payment is the sum of Twenty Two Billion, Six Hundred Seventy One Million, Two Hundred and Seventeen Thousand, Eight Hundred and Ninety Three Naira (N22,671,217,893.24). While for local government pension stand at N25 billion. Making out payment in two years to over N47 billion.

“Our administration paid almost 70 percent under two years of what the former APC administration paid under 12 years”, he said.

Governor Adeleke however assured the pensioners that other outstanding issues in the pension sector would be looked into.

