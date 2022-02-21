Our concern now is how to maintain our number one rating – VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Olayemi Akinwunmi has said that his major concern since he took over the mantle of leadership was how to remain number one on the rating list.

Akinwunmi made this known to journalists in Lokoja at the permanent campus of the institution as part of the activities marking his one year in office.

The Vice-Chancellor equally gave the assurance that before the end of the current year, the MBBS programme will commence as the arrangement has been concluded, adding that the medical programme along with 38 other courses had passed through verification by the NUC, now awaiting full accreditation.

“The verification exercise which was carried out last week Wednesday surely has given us the hope of scaling through the full accreditation. I am confident that none of the verified programmes will be denied accreditation.

“The process of employing required professors/lecturers for the medical programme and other courses has also been concluded. We will equally engage the services of visiting lecturers

“Within one year in office, I have fulfilled the mission of the University,” Akinwunmi said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that within his one year in office, the University was lifted from number eight to number one in ranking amongst the twelve federal universities established by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Akinwunmi maintained that his new vision for the University was to make it one of the best in the world, disclosing that under his leadership, the University was rated the Second Best University in North Central Nigeria.

Speaking also on the challenges the institution is facing, he pointed out that one of them has been the “inability to move students to hostels at the permanent site as a result of insecurity and lack of adequate funding.”