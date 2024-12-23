Otuaro mourns pioneer PAP boss, Godwin Abbe

Dennis Otuaro, administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Godwin Abbe.

Abbe, who was a major-general, passed away after a brief illness in Abuja on Saturday at the age of 75, according to a statement signed by Igoniko Oduma, special assistant on media to the PAP administrator.

Otuaro described the passage of Abbe as a shock, and great loss to the nation, the military institution and indeed Edo State.

He noted that Abbe was a courageous, brave, hardworking military officer, who served Nigeria meritoriously with a deep sense of patriotism.

Otuaro said the former military governor of Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, and minister of defence and interior, laid a solid foundation for the PAP as its pioneer chairman from 2009 to 2010.

The PAP boss pointed out that Abbe’s incredible legacies at the programme has remained indelible till today.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the military establishment, the Abbe’s family, community and the government and good people of his state, Edo.

Otuaro said, “I received with deep sorrow and shock the news of the passing of Maj-Gen Godwin Abbe after a brief illness in Abuja on Saturday.

“His departure is a huge loss to the nation, the military institution, and Edo State. He was a brave, courageous and committed military officer who distinguished himself meritoriously in service to his fatherland.

“As the first chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (2009-2010), Maj-Gen Godwin Abbe laid a solid foundation upon which the programme has made tremendous progress since its inception.

“I commiserate with the military institution, his family, community, the government and good people of Edo State on the sad incident.

“I pray to God for the eternal repose of his soul and to grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss.”

