Otu extends felicitations to Duke on his 63rd birthday

Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross River State

The Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Bassey Otu, extends his warmest congratulations to the former governor of the state, Mr. Donald Duke CON, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

In a public congratulatory statement released by Nsa Gill, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Otu, the Governor expressed that he, along with family, friends, and well-wishers, celebrates the remarkable milestone of Mr. Duke. He acknowledged Duke’s unwavering dedication and commitment during his service to the state.

Governor Otu highlighted Duke’s exceptional passion, unwavering commitment, and significant contributions, particularly in the realm of tourism. He emphasized how Duke’s forward-thinking leadership paved the way for Cross River to emerge as a prominent tourist destination in Nigeria, captivating visitors from near and far.

“You will always be revered for the enduring legacy you have bestowed upon Cross River through placing it prominently on the tourism map and for initiating the renowned Carnival Calabar, alongside other pivotal infrastructural developments that have enriched our state,” remarked Otu.

He concluded by extending his heartfelt prayers for Duke’s well-being, wishing him robust health, resilience, and longevity.

